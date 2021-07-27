Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 131,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

