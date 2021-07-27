Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,246. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.