Zacks: Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.64). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.