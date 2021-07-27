Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 112,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,969. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $663.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

