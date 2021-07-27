Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.80 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $274.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.96. 241,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $61.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.