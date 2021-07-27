Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

