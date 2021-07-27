Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CAJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 197,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

