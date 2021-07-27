Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.54.

Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.35. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 2,033,045.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavor Group stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

