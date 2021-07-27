Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.35.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94. JD.com has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

