Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are pleased by Wabtec's decision to acquire Nordco, a North American company providing products and services to rail-related industries, for $400 million. The deal is expected to close shortly. The company's cost-cutting measures are also supporting the bottom line. Further, decline in operating costs is aiding. We are also impressed by Wabtec’s commitment to reward its shareholders despite adversities. Its liquidity position is impressive too. However, its operations are being disrupted by coronavirus woes. Below-par performance in the transit segment is hurting sales as well. Mainly due to the coronavirus-induced weakness, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Although volumes improved, the same remains weaker than the pre-pandemic levels.”

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.