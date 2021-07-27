Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. "

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,792.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,794.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

