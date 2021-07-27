Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Sell

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 870,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $417.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

