Zacks Investment Research Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Hold

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.84. 555,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,011. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

