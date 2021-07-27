Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Hold

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,706. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

