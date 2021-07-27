Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to “Hold”

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 221,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

