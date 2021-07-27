Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

