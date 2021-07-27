Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $131.48

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.48, but opened at $124.79. Zai Lab shares last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 13,541 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

