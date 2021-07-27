Zel (ZEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00266662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00119413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00143830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001806 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

