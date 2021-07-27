ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $78.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $78.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00223977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030064 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.