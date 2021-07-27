ZUSD Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $194,456.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00103909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00125754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,363.35 or 1.00348462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.00805230 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

