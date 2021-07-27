Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 44.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE ZYME opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.