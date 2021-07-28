$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 4,133,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,791. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after buying an additional 3,901,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

