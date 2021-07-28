$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

OR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.20 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.