$0.11 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. O2Micro International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 148.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

OIIM opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.