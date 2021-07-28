$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. IBEX also posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IBEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

