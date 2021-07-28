$0.28 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,839. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $301.04 million, a PE ratio of -64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 170,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

