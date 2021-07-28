-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Itamar Medical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

ITMR stock remained flat at $$18.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

