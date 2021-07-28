$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after buying an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $65.56. 3,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.