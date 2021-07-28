$0.52 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

