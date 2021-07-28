$0.54 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of G opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after acquiring an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

