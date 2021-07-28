$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.98. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,028.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.38. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

