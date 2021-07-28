$1.59 EPS Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.80. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

SRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,705. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

