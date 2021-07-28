$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

