$10.04 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post sales of $10.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.