10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $275,505.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $179.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

