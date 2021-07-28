111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 7,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 735,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Separately, started coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.83.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%. The business had revenue of $396.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 111 in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 111 in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

