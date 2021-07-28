$112.71 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $112.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $569.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. 946,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,670. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.