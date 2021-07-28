12,500 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $297.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

