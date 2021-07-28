$142.20 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report $142.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.40 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $128.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $618.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 327,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,560. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.