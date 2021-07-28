1,425 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $588.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $551.23. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.48 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.29.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

