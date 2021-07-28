$151.52 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce $151.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $155.60 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $566.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.00 million to $573.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $607.80 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. 152,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

