$155.34 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce sales of $155.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.56 million. Amarin posted sales of $135.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $651.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $719.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $698.02 million, with estimates ranging from $569.41 million to $904.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. 3,812,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

