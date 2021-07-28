1,599 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 in the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

