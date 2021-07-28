180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,794,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

