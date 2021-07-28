180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,393,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,222,000 after purchasing an additional 855,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 530.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ JD traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,627,437. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

