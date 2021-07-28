180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,489,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $213,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $595.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

