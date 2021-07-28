180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period.

FDVV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 113,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

