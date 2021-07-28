180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,254. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

