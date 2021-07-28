19,640 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

