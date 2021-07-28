$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.45 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 725.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 million to $15.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Aegis lifted their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 832,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.53. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 15.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

